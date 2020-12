Lee scored 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and hit the game-winning shot Sunday against the Bulls.

Lee was one of five players who scored in double digits for the Warriors but was having an average outing until hitting the game-winning three with only a few seconds left on the clock. Lee also posted two rebounds, two assists and two steals to round out a strong all-around performance in 21 minutes off the bench.