Warriors' Damion Lee: Improbable play continues
Lee ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 loss to the Mavericks.
Lee had another solid outing Saturday, recording his second double-double in the last three games. In fact, over the past two weeks, Lee is the 23rd ranked player in nine-category leagues. He is obviously a must-roster player right now, although the fact he is still on a two-way contract needs to be taken into consideration. The Warriors need to make some moves to guarantee him a full-time contract. Until that happens, he should be rostered but just be prepared for missed games moving forward.
