Warriors' Damion Lee: Inks three-year deal
Lee signed a three-year contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Lee was originally signed to a two-way deal but had the contract converted after spending the maximum allotted time (45 days) with the big club. The swingman started 13 games before running out of two-way eligibility, posting averages of 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes. Lee figures to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup Thursday against Denver.
More News
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Will be available Thursday•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: To miss another game•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Sitting out due to contract issue•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Will get standard NBA deal•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Explodes for 20 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...