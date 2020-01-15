Play

Lee signed a three-year contract with the Warriors on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lee was originally signed to a two-way deal but had the contract converted after spending the maximum allotted time (45 days) with the big club. The swingman started 13 games before running out of two-way eligibility, posting averages of 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes. Lee figures to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup Thursday against Denver.

