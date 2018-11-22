Warriors' Damion Lee: Leads bench in scoring during loss
Lee netted 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in the Warriors' 123-95 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
Lee saw a season-high allotment of minutes and equaled the season best in scoring he'd established two games ago. It remains to be seen how long the 26-year-old's stint with the NBA club lasts, but he's now seen between 18 and Wednesday's 27 minutes in the last trio of contests. Lee displayed some upside last season over 15 games (11 starts) with the Warriors, averaging 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 26.9 minutes.
