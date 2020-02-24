Warriors' Damion Lee: Leads squad in scoring
Lee put up a team-high 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt) to go with four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Pelicans.
With Draymond Green (pelvis) and Marquese Chriss (calf) sitting out and Andrew Wiggins going just 3-for-16 from the field, the onus fell on Lee to handle a more elevated role on offense. The swingman was able to do his part to keep Golden State competitive through three quarters before New Orleans pulled away in the final period, finishing with his eighth 20-point outing of the season. Lee has established himself as a must-roster player in 12-team leagues so far in February, averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 boards, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.
