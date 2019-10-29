Warriors' Damion Lee: Logs double-double in 28 minutes
Lee poured in 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 134-123 win over the Pelicans.
Lee accumulated career highs in scoring and rebounding while playing the fifth-most minutes on the team. He earned more minutes than rookie starter Jordan Poole (26 minutes), and Lee was the only reserve to earn more than 19 minutes in this one. On a Warriors team that's in desperate need of depth, Lee will more than likely have every chance to prove this wasn't a fluke, in which case his contract could be converted into a standard deal.
More News
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Re-signs on two-way pact•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Career-high 20 points in win•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Available, but doesn't play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Sits Wednesday with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Excelling in G League•
-
Warriors' Damion Lee: Leads bench in scoring during loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...