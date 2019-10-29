Lee poured in 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 134-123 win over the Pelicans.

Lee accumulated career highs in scoring and rebounding while playing the fifth-most minutes on the team. He earned more minutes than rookie starter Jordan Poole (26 minutes), and Lee was the only reserve to earn more than 19 minutes in this one. On a Warriors team that's in desperate need of depth, Lee will more than likely have every chance to prove this wasn't a fluke, in which case his contract could be converted into a standard deal.