Lee logged eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 22 minutes Saturday in a 134-117 loss to the Nets.

Playing under a traditional backup role is not serving well for Lee's value. An upside is his consistency in shot tendency, as he has attempted somewhere between three to seven shots in every game since Jan. 14. Unfortunately, Lee only averaged 5.7 points during that span.