Lee has appeared in three of the Warriors' four games since the All-Star break, averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12.7 minutes per game while shooting 27.3 percent from the field.

Lee was notably left out of the rotation in the Warriors' March 14 win over the Jazz, as the hot-shooting Jordan Poole has seemingly moved ahead of him in the pecking order on the wing. However, thanks to both James Wiseman and Eric Paschall missing Wednesday's win over the Rockets, Lee was able to re-enter the rotation, playing 20 minutes in the 108-94 victory. Wiseman and Paschall are both expected to remain out for the next week while they complete a quarantine period, and the Warriors are also expected to be without Stephen Curry (lower body) and Kelly Oubre (foot) for Friday's game at Memphis. Those projected absences should at least keep Lee's role stable in the short term.