Warriors' Damion Lee: Out at least two weeks
Lee suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right hand during Monday's game against Utah and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
With Lee out for the next few weeks, look for Alec Burks and Eric Paschall to see an uptick in minutes at forward. The Louisville product was averaging 10 points and 3.9 boards over his first 11 contests of the 2019-20 campaign prior to the injury.
