Warriors' Damion Lee: Out Friday
Lee (hand) will not play Friday against the Bulls, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Lee has been sidelined since Nov. 11 with a fractured left hand and remains without a timetable for his return.
