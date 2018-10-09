Warriors' Damion Lee: Out with foot issue
Lee won't play Monday against the Suns due to a left partial plantar fascia release.
It's unknown when Lee suffered the injury, but he'll be held out of Monday's preseason action. He's unlikely to make the final roster and should begin the regular season in the G-League.
