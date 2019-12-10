Lee (hand) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks after going through a 3-on-3 scrimmage during Tuesday's practice, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lee hasn't seen any game action since suffering a broken hand in mid-November, but he checked out OK following Tuesday's practice and should be ready to run the floor Wednesday. The Warriors will likely wait until closer to tip to officially clear the Louisville product.