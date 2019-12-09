Lee (hand) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Memphis.

Lee looks to have a good chance to return after missing the previous 13 games with a fractured right hand. Due to the Warriors' slew of early season injuries, Lee was averaging 21.9 minutes per game over his 11 appearances prior to getting shut down. The two-way player is less certain to have a regular rotation spot now that he's healthy again and could be sent to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in the near future in order to pick up playing time.