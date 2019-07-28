Warriors' Damion Lee: Re-signs on two-way pact
Lee agreed Sunday to re-sign with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Lee joined Golden State on a two-way deal last season, appearing in 32 games at the NBA level and averaging 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.8 three-pointers in 11.7 minutes per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from distance. Even though Lee's contract expired with the start of the new league year, Golden State tendered him a qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent. He decided that returning to the Warriors on another two-way deal was ultimately his best course of action, but the offseason departures of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and DeMarcus Cousins should present more of an opportunity for Lee to settle in at the NBA level in 2019-20. Once Lee exhausts his maximum 45 days in the NBA, the Warriors would have to convert his contract to a standard deal or release him from his pact.
