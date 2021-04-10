Lee totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Friday's 110-107 loss to the Wizards.

Not only did Lee score in double digits for the first time since March 23, but he also nabbed a season-high four steals. That's odd considering Lee actually saw his second-fewest minutes since March 15. Lee is still competing with Jordan Poole for minutes behind Stephen Curry, but it appears that Nico Mannion has fallen out of the rotation, leaving one less body in Lee's quest for more minutes.