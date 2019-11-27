Warriors' Damion Lee: Remains out
Lee (hand) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
The Warriors have been mum on Lee's status since he was shut down Nov. 12 with a non-displaced fracture in his right hand, so it appears safe to conclude his return to game action isn't imminent. Before getting hurt, the two-way player had appeared in 11 games at the NBA level, averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 21.9 minutes.
