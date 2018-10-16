Warriors' Damion Lee: Ruled out for season opener
Lee has been ruled out for the Warriors' season opener Tuesday against the Thunder due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot.
The injury prevented Lee from taking the floor at any point during the preseason, though he dressed for two exhibition contests. Lee is presumably still rehabbing the injury and looks like he could be at risk of missing the Warriors' initial contests of the season while he continues to recover. Once he's back to optimal health, Lee, who is on a two-way contract, will likely report to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors. Santa Cruz opens its schedule Nov. 3.
