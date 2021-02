Lee totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes in Friday's 124-120 loss to the Magic.

Lee has had an inconsistent role off the bench this season, but he was efficient Friday and was one of five Warriors to score at least 10 points against the Magic. While he had modest production against Orlando, the 28-year-old hasn't been a very reliable fantasy contributor to begin the season.