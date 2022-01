Lee ended Sunday's 94-92 win over the Jazz with 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes.

Lee continues to play a key role for the Warriors off the bench, and he saw a slight uptick in offensive responsibility with Klay Thompson (knee) sitting out for the second straight game. Since Thompson made his season debut on Jan. 9, Lee has played at least 20 minutes in five of eight appearances, but he's scored in double digits only twice.