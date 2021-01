Lee had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Pacers.

Lee ended Golden State's seven-game home stretch by scoring over 10 points in back-to-back contests. He will look to extend that streak when the Warriors play at Denver on Thursday. Lee averaged 7.3 points on 44.7 percent from the field in that seven-game home span.