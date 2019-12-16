Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 13 points in starting role
Lee finished with 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-79 loss to the Kings.
Lee moved into the starting lineup Sunday, playing a team-high 35 minutes. Coming off a 21-point effort, Lee kept things going with a serviceable performance. The Warriors rotations have been hard to get your head around and any number of players could have value from night-to-night. Lee is more of a player to watch in deep formats if he can keep the starting job.
