Lee had 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win over the Timberwolves.

Lee has started each of Golden State's last four games, but he has struggled with consistency aside from the rebounding department -- he has grabbed at least five boards in each of those four starts. He should remain a member of the first unit Wednesday against the Rockets.