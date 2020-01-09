Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 15 points in loss
Lee totaled 15 points (4-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss against the Bucks.
Lee followed up on the news of his standard deal by attempting a season-high eight three-point field goal attempts, making a respectable four. However, he missed all five shots from inside the arc, resulting in an overall disappointing shooting night that has been reflective of his performances in 2020 so far. Through the Warriors' four games in 2020, the 27-year-old guard is averaging 11.8 points under a torrid 34 percent from the field.
