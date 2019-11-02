Lee had 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal during Golden State's 110-127 loss against San Antonio on Friday night.

Lee didn't start, but led Golden State's bench players in both minutes and scoring. He has scored in double figures in two of his last three outings, and should remain on an expanded role this Saturday at home against the Hornets.