Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 16 points in win
Lee totaled 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists in 36 minutes during Friday's win over the Suns.
The third-year guard's scored at least 14 points in each of his past four games and six of his past seven. Lee's impressed in his scoring methods as he's paired 40 percent shooting from behind the arc during that span with an average of 4.6 free throw attempts per game. He's worked himself into the regular starting five for the Warriors, who will presumably opt to keep the 27-year-old in the first unit for as long as they can sustain team-wide success.
