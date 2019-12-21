Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 20 points in win
Lee ended with 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Friday's 106-102 victory over New Orleans.
Lee scored in double-digits for the third time in his last five games. He has carved out a nice role for himself and has been putting up numbers worthy of fantasy consideration. He offers very little outside of scoring and threes but does rebound well from the guard position. Those in deeper formats could give Lee a look as long as he is playing significant minutes.
