Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 21 in loss
Lee posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Friday's loss to Utah.
Lee topped 20 points for the second time this season and first time since his return from a 14-game absence due to a hand injury. Though Lee's been impressive scoring the ball this season, he's done little else and is averaging just 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists so far, while generating very little on the defensive side of the ball. He should continue to see ample opportunities, however, as the Warrior's don't have a ton of options on offense outside of D'Angelo Russell and Alec Burks.
