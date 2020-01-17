Lee had 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3PT, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Thursday's 134-131 loss against the Nuggets.

Lee missed the past two games due to a contract dispute, but he moved back to the starting unit after agreeing to a three-year deal with the franchise. He continued his breakout season with sixth 20-point performance of the season -- although this is the first he does it in the current month. Lee should remain a starter and one of Golden State's biggest scoring threats moving forward.