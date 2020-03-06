Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 23 points
Lee posted 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-113 loss against the Raptors.
Lee bounced back admirably from a four-point effort against Denver earlier this week, and he has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 contest while routinely playing more than 30 minutes per night. The Louisville product is averaging 15.7 points per game during that 10-game stretch.
