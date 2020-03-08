Warriors' Damion Lee: Scores 24 points
Lee racked up 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 win over the 76ers.
Lee has now posted back-to-back 20-plus point performances, and it seems the return of Stephen Curry -- who missed Saturday's contest through illness -- shouldn't modify his role too much. Lee remains a reliable scorer for the Warriors, and he has posted double-digit points in 10 of his last 11 starts, averaging 16.5 points per game during that stretch.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.