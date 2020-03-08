Lee racked up 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 win over the 76ers.

Lee has now posted back-to-back 20-plus point performances, and it seems the return of Stephen Curry -- who missed Saturday's contest through illness -- shouldn't modify his role too much. Lee remains a reliable scorer for the Warriors, and he has posted double-digit points in 10 of his last 11 starts, averaging 16.5 points per game during that stretch.