Lee scored 16 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 24 minutes in a 108-98 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Lee played at least 20 minutes for the third time in his last four games and was very efficient on his seven shot attempts. The guard didn't provide any other counting stats, but he provided the Warriors with a good scoring boost off the bench with Stephen Curry (tailbone) out of the lineup. On the season, Lee is averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.