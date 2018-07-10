Lee agreed Tuesday to a two-way contract with the Warriors, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Lee spent the bulk of last year in the G-League, but when he did get a chance late in the season with Atlanta, he took advantage of his NBA reps. The 25-year-old saw action in 15 games and averaged 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointer across 26.9 minutes. He'll now join Golden State on a two-way deal and while that likely means Lee will spend much of the year in the G-League once again, there's still an opportunity for him to be with the Warriors for a total of 45 days at the big league level. That means Lee will likely provide some emergency depth most nights.