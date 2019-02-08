Warriors' Damion Lee: Sits Wednesday with ankle injury
Lee did not play in Santa Cruz's 95-88 win over Stockton on Wednesday due to a left ankle injury.
Lee has been bouncing back and forth between the Golden State and Santa Cruz Warriors throughout the season and it's clear why. Lee's ability to score has helped net him NBA playing time, as shown in his last game with Santa Cruz, where he scored 29 points on 52.9 percent shooting back on February 1. If Lee can get back on the court and continue developing, the second-year G League star should be able to find more consistent time on Golden State's bench, and might even get reserve minutes for the reigning NBA champions.
