Warriors' Damion Lee: Sitting out due to contract issue
Lee was assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies while Golden State looks to finalize a multi-year contract with the forward, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lee still remains on a two-way contract, which stipulates that players can only spend up to 45 days at the NBA level. Because Lee reached his days limit in Friday's loss to the Clippers, Golden State is now looking to convert his contract to a standard NBA deal, thereby allowing him to remain with the Warriors the rest of the season. The Warriors appeared to clear a spot for Lee on the 15-man roster by recently waiving Marquese Chriss, so it may not be long before the team has a new deal in place for the swingman, who is averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes per game since entering the starting lineup in mid-December.
