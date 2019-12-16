Warriors' Damion Lee: Starting Sunday
Lee will get the start in Sunday's game against the Kings.
Lee, who dropped 21 points in Saturday's loss to the Jazz, will enter the starting five for the first time this season. Through 13 games, Lee's offering 10.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 threes in 21.7 minutes.
