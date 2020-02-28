Lee racked up 15 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-86 loss to the Lakers.

Lee scored in double digits for the sixth straight game, and he has accomplished that feat nine times in Golden State's last 11 contests. He is finding ways to produce and could be considered as the team's main scoring threat behind Andrew Wiggins on a nightly basis even if his shot struggles to fall from time to time.