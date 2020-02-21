Warriors' Damion Lee: Struggles with shot in loss
Lee provided 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds three assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 loss to the Rockets.
After posting a career-high 26 points against the Heat last week, Lee's three-point shot has flown the coop. He's now gone 3-for-15 from long range over the past two contests, which is a far cry from his five threes and 60-percent conversion rate against Miami.
