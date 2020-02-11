Warriors' Damion Lee: Takes home career-high scoring haul
Lee posted a career-high 26 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 113-101 loss to the Heat.
Lee's peripheral numbers were lacking, but it's tough for fantasy managers to complain when he produces this sort of scoring and three-point volume on excellent all-around shooting. Of course, the shooting from the field and three-point range isn't sustainable for a player who has converted those shots at 41.4 percent and 36.1 percent clips or the season, respectively, but Lee should nonetheless benefit from plenty of minutes and usage while Stephen Curry (hand) is sidelined until early March. Golden State dealt away three of their key scorers in D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson away at the trade deadline last week and essentially only brought back one high-usage player (Andrew Wiggins) in return.
