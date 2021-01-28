Lee scored 17 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and notched three steals in Wednesday's victory over Minnesota.

Lee entered the contest having averaged only 4.2 points on 38.1 percent shooting over his previous six games, but the guard broke out of that slump Wednesday by draining four of five tries from deep en route to a season-high point total. Though his shooting percentages (47.6 percent from the field, 43.1 percent from three-point range and 89.5 percent from the charity stripe) this season are all career-high marks, Lee's scoring output has dropped to 6.9 points per game as he is playing only 18.5 minutes per contest.