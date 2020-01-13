Lee (contract dispute) won't be available to play Tuesday against Dallas, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lee and the Warriors are working on a multi-year deal, so Golden State has temporarily assigned the two-way player to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors until a standard NBA contract is worked out. As Anthony Slater of The Athletic notes, Wednesday marks the deadline for teams to sign two-way players this season, so Golden State will more than likely add Lee to the 15-man roster before bringing aboard a new player to fill his two-way spot. Assuming his contract situation gets resolved Wednesday, Lee should reclaim a spot in the starting five Thursday versus Denver.