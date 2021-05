Lee (COVID-19 protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's play-in game against the Grizzlies.

Initially doubtful, Lee has a better shot at being available for Friday's win-or-go-home event. If he's cleared to play, he could certainly be in the rotation. In 18.9 minutes per game this season, he's averaged 6.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.