Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Mavericks that Lee will be active for Thursday's game against the Nuggets after getting his two-way deal converted to a standard NBA contract, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Golden State has already re-signed Marquese Chriss to fill Lee's two-way spot, so expect the organization to announce a multi-year for the 27-year-old swingman later in the day. Before missing the Warriors' past two games after having spent the maximum 45 days at the NBA level allowed by two-way deals, Lee had solidified himself as the team's starting shooting guard. Since moving up to the top unit, Lee has averaged 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes over 13 games, production that makes him a worthy roster option in most 12-team leagues.