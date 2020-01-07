Lee will have his two-way contract converted into a standard deal after the Warriors waived Marquese Chriss following Monday's 111-98 loss to the Kings, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

With Lee having nearly spent the maximum 45 days on the NBA roster as per the terms of his two-way deal, it was a forgone conclusion that the Warriors would look to add him to the 15-man roster, given that he's moved into a starting role for the team's past 11 games. Since Chriss was on an expiring contract and wasn't a part of the Warriors' long-term plans, he became the chosen casualty. Now that the 45-day limit is no longer a concern for Lee, look for him to stick in a high-minute role for Golden State for the rest of the season. Since cracking the starting five Dec. 15, Lee is averaging 14.5 points (on 42.2 percent shooting from the field), 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.2 steals in 31.8 minutes.