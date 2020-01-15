Warriors' Damion Lee: Will start Thursday
Lee will start Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fresh off signing a three-year deal with the Warriors, Lee will re-join the starting five. In his 13 starts this season, he's averaged 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.8 minutes.
