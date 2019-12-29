Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Available to return to action
Russell suffered a right shoulder contusion but is available to return to Saturday's contest against the Mavericks, Kerith Burke of NBC Sports reports.
It was originally believed that Russell suffered a neck injury after colliding with Luka Doncic over a loose ball. He spent several minutes down on the court as a stretcher was brought out, but Russell was eventually able to walk off under his own power. He's been effective so far Saturday, contributing 32 points, but it remains to be seen if the Warriors will have him return to the court for the fourth quarter.
