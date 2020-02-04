Russell (quadriceps) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game at Brooklyn.

The 23-year-old missed Monday's win over the Wizards due to a bruised quad, but his absence will be limited to one game. Russell is averaging 26.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.6 minutes over his previous five games, and he should reclaim his starting spot against his former team Wednesday.