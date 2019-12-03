Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Could return Wednesday
Russell (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.
Russell has missed the last nine matchups due to a right thumb sprain, but he'll have a chance to return to game action Wednesday if all goes well leading up to tip. He'll likely need to prove his health in morning shootaround to gain clearance.
