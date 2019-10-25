Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Decent numbers in blowout loss
Russell accumulated 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and eight assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 141-122 loss to the Clippers.
Russell wasn't especially efficient in this one, though he dropped eight dimes with only one turnover. The Clippers project to be one of the toughest defenses in the NBA, so it likely only gets easier from here for the fifth-year guard.
