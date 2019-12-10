Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes out seven assists in loss
Russell produced 18 points (6-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 110-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Russell hasn't skipped a beat since returning from his thumb injury, and is now receiving a full complement of minutes after dipping below 30 minutes of court time in this first game back. Russell returns to provide some much-needed production for the Warriors' sinking ship, who are only rivaled by the New York Knicks for the worst record in the league.
