Russell generated 37 points (13-21 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Pacers.

Russell's nine treys matched a season-high for the point guard, who continues to put up great numbers despite the Warriors' struggles. Since returning from injury, Ruseel's averaged 26 points, 7.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over seven games.