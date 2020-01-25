Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Drains nine threes in loss
Russell generated 37 points (13-21 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 26 minutes in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Pacers.
Russell's nine treys matched a season-high for the point guard, who continues to put up great numbers despite the Warriors' struggles. Since returning from injury, Ruseel's averaged 26 points, 7.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over seven games.
More News
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Game-high 26•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Goes for 27 in OT loss•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Submits double-double in win•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Sniffs double-double•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Scores 34 versus Grizzlies•
-
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell: Ready to play Sunday•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.